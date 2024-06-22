Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Stock Position Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,320 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 111,150.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. 22.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.96%.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

