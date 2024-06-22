Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,117 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costamare by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Costamare by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costamare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Costamare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Costamare by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costamare from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Costamare Trading Up 3.1 %

Costamare stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Costamare Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $475.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. Costamare had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 12.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Costamare’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

