Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,680 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of BrightView worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BrightView by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,016,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BrightView by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,339,000 after purchasing an additional 63,915 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in BrightView by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 804,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 75,196 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in BrightView during the fourth quarter worth about $1,908,000. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in BrightView by 19.0% during the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 154,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 24,637 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BV stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42.

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.80 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of BrightView in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BrightView from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of BrightView in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

