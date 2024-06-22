Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,961 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after buying an additional 162,663 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,501,000 after buying an additional 180,246 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after buying an additional 75,584 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Dorian LPG Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $42.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.07.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.25 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 54.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

About Dorian LPG

(Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.