Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Stock Position Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Frontdoor worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,806,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,369,000 after purchasing an additional 249,789 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,692,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,186,000 after purchasing an additional 938,541 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,288,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,568,000 after purchasing an additional 304,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,653,000 after acquiring an additional 24,098 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 1,152.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,017,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,835,000 after acquiring an additional 936,209 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.01. Frontdoor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.23. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The business had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

