Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 7,332 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,332 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 916.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 226,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 203,933 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,130,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 59.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 256,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 96,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on KNSA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $18.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 169.20 and a beta of 0.33. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.