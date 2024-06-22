Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,020 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Vital Farms Trading Up 2.3 %

Vital Farms stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 0.96. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.87 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 7.48%. Analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Farms

In other Vital Farms news, SVP Stephanie Coon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,519. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 36,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $926,286.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,637.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephanie Coon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,623 shares of company stock worth $6,041,326 in the last three months. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vital Farms Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

