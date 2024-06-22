Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,892 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of CareDx worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDNA. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CareDx by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 7.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the third quarter worth $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 25.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 441,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 89,966 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the third quarter worth $152,000.

CareDx Price Performance

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $14.06 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $17.03. The company has a market capitalization of $732.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.18. CareDx had a negative net margin of 66.59% and a negative return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDNA shares. StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

