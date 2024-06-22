Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 78.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 136,343 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 297,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 25,992 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 104,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 28,792 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 294,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 60,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 541.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 555,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,723,000 after purchasing an additional 469,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.11. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIS. TD Cowen upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.32.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

