Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of World Acceptance worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 10.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $121.01 on Friday. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $94.57 and a 12 month high of $160.07. The company has a current ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 15.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.02 and a 200-day moving average of $131.68.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $1.74. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

