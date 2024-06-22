Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at $976,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 129.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,858,000 after purchasing an additional 133,790 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 64.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 184.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 69,029 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

NYSE EXR opened at $158.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.81. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $164.99.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

