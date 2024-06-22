GAMMA Investing LLC Has $150,000 Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,279,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,514,556,000 after purchasing an additional 206,865 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,246,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,841,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,219 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,255,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,146,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,134 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,097,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $458,162,000 after acquiring an additional 254,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,904,000.

Shares of A stock opened at $133.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.83 and its 200 day moving average is $138.25. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $126.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,785 shares of company stock worth $2,670,836 over the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

