GAMMA Investing LLC Has $178,000 Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,878,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,968,000 after purchasing an additional 676,959 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,343,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,580,000 after buying an additional 48,526 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Comerica by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,097,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,704,000 after buying an additional 130,997 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its position in Comerica by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,880,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,664,000 after buying an additional 865,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Comerica by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,444,000 after buying an additional 984,391 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Comerica from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comerica from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

Comerica Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $47.80 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

