Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM) Senior Officer Purchases C$11,400.00 in Stock

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Rosset acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$11,400.00.

Jonathan Rosset also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Azimut Exploration alerts:

On Friday, May 10th, Jonathan Rosset acquired 15,500 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$10,540.00.

Azimut Exploration Price Performance

Shares of AZM stock opened at C$0.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$46.96 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Azimut Exploration Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.52 and a 1-year high of C$1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.73.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.