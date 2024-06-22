GAMMA Investing LLC Has $163,000 Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

GAMMA Investing LLC lessened its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NSRGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Nestlé Stock Performance

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $104.92 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $99.04 and a one year high of $125.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.11 and its 200 day moving average is $108.06.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Further Reading

