GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 744 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KVUE. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Kenvue by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

Kenvue Trading Down 1.8 %

KVUE opened at $18.51 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.56%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

