Peter Meredith Sells 700 Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Stock

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) Director Peter Meredith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.55, for a total transaction of C$12,285.00.

Shares of IVN opened at C$17.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.00. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 90.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.06). Equities analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.4653228 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.25.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

