Peter Meredith Sells 700 Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Stock

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) Director Peter Meredith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.55, for a total transaction of C$12,285.00.
Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance
Shares of IVN opened at C$17.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.00. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 90.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a current ratio of 0.42.
Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.06). Equities analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.4653228 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Ivanhoe Mines
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.
