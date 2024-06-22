GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 291 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 75.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Installed Building Products stock opened at $197.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.01 and a 1 year high of $263.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.28.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.29. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The firm had revenue of $692.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBP. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.30.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

