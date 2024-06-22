GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth $46,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Up 0.6 %

Amcor stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.29. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $10.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

