GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 367.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $291.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.73 and a 200-day moving average of $282.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 85.13 and a beta of 0.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

