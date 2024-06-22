NBC Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. owned about 3.03% of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000.
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:FTAG opened at $24.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $28.63.
About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF
First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.