NBC Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. owned about 3.03% of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FTAG opened at $24.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $28.63.

About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.