NBC Securities Inc. Has $311,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 887,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IFRA stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.