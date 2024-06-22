Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $461,525,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,028 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Marriott International by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,793,000 after acquiring an additional 934,304 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Marriott International by 557.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,967,000 after acquiring an additional 420,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 1,487.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 345,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,856,000 after acquiring an additional 323,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $243.53 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.03 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.81. The company has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.19.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

