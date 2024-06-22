Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,288 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Restaurants

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $56,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.30.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $34.64 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39. The firm has a market cap of $809.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.11.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $337.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.35 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

