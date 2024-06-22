Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 517,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,513 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,870,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 850,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 594,333 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 262,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 117,462 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 43,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on W&T Offshore from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

W&T Offshore Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $2.13 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $312.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.44.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 100.74% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $140.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.96 million. On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

W&T Offshore Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. W&T Offshore’s payout ratio is currently -26.66%.

W&T Offshore Profile

(Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.