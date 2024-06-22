Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 65.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 30,628 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.07.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 0.9 %

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.24. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 40,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Articles

