Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.44.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $84.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $76.26 and a one year high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -469.56%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Stories

