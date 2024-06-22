Cwm LLC Reduces Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $207,161,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 14.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,989,000 after buying an additional 233,811 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 99.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 442,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,624,000 after buying an additional 220,106 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 471.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,220,000 after buying an additional 197,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 316,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,987,000 after buying an additional 117,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,088,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,855.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,088,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,295 shares of company stock valued at $584,887. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRSN stock opened at $181.69 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.04 and a 1-year high of $226.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The company had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

