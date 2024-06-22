Cwm LLC Buys 3,520 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 119,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 48,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,328,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,677,000 after acquiring an additional 567,524 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 434,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 216,111 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,894,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 38,290 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $14.67 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. First Horizon’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.62.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

