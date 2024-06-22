The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Position Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AES. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in AES by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in AES by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AES. Mizuho lifted their target price on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays cut their target price on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $22.60.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.