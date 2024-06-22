Cwm LLC Sells 2,399 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,028,000. Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $113.08 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

