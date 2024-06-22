Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter valued at $125,474,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Diageo by 4,665.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,312,000 after buying an additional 472,583 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $42,225,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Diageo by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,681,000 after buying an additional 245,255 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Diageo by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 645,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,044,000 after buying an additional 231,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $130.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.69. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $129.11 and a 52-week high of $179.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

