Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stake Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH opened at $240.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.27. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.97 and a twelve month high of $266.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

