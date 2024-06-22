Cwm LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $575,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 79.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,050,000 after buying an additional 149,605 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 85.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 7.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.45.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $106.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $154.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

