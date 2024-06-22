British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 308.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 297.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

NYSE:BTI opened at $31.71 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08.

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.