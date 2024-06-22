Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Position Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 1,245.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,812,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARM stock opened at 160.30 on Friday. Arm Holdings plc has a one year low of 46.50 and a one year high of 177.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 121.05 and a 200 day moving average price of 107.58.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 99.48.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

