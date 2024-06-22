Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 426.6% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastman Chemical

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $370,814.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $98.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $105.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.11 and its 200 day moving average is $92.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.75%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

