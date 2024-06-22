Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,496 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,693,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,512,000 after purchasing an additional 53,844 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,928,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,551,000 after purchasing an additional 136,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,441,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,130,000 after purchasing an additional 187,472 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,531,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,213,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,811,000 after purchasing an additional 227,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of PB stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $420.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.88 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

