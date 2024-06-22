Cwm LLC Purchases 3,628 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 2,015.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIGI. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.60.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $92.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.09 and its 200 day moving average is $100.74. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.78 and a 52 week high of $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.55). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.74%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Further Reading

