Cwm LLC Has $466,000 Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 102.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Royal Gold by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after buying an additional 31,399 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.86.

Royal Gold Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $124.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.05. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $134.56.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 47.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

