Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 970 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 110.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 663.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,270,000 after buying an additional 840,169 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,222,000 after purchasing an additional 522,779 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,886,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,476,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,205.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 192,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,751,000 after purchasing an additional 178,211 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $300.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $328.70.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.