Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,560,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,170 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,340,589,000 after purchasing an additional 439,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,272,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO stock opened at $281.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $272.67 and its 200 day moving average is $248.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.17.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

