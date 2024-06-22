Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $457,000 Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,212 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,081,000 after acquiring an additional 724,561 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,478,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,933,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,076,000 after acquiring an additional 399,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 555,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,202,000 after purchasing an additional 289,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $110.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.84. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $117.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.44.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

