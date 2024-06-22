Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $513,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $475,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,237,000 after buying an additional 98,977 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth $819,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,954,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $107.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $147.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zimmer Biomet

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.