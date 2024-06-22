Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,755,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,695 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Calix were worth $76,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 13,787.5% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 194.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Stock Up 0.5 %

CALX stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.76. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.90 and a beta of 1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Calix had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $226.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Calix

About Calix

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.