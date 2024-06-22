Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 28,297 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 241.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,297 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,067,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,368,000 after acquiring an additional 224,957 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,048,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,432,000 after purchasing an additional 984,347 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,170.2% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.26 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average is $50.42.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

