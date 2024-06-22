B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 438 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522,009 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,419,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,411,000 after acquiring an additional 305,798 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,528,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,768,000 after acquiring an additional 618,120 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,622,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,065,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,954,000 after purchasing an additional 415,056 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $68.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $74.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.74.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,145 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

