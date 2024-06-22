Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 985,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,263 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.40% of Belden worth $76,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Belden by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 53,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its position in Belden by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 534,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,299,000 after acquiring an additional 71,118 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Belden by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 611,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,245,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,445,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $931,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BDC shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of Belden in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $156,345.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,917.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $156,345.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,917.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $104,381.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $911,900 over the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $95.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.54 and a 12-month high of $99.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.55.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.27 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

