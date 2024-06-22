Wellington Management Group LLP Has $94.56 Million Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,897,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,025 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $94,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OZK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 207,341 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,927,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 33,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 133,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 64,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

OZK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.20. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $52.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $406.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.81 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

