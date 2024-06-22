ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,377 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ModivCare by 134.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare during the 4th quarter worth $273,000.

NASDAQ MODV opened at $25.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $54.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $684.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.24 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 34.93% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. Research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MODV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of ModivCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

